Jun 18 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Exist There

 

I think one of the most beautiful and satisfying places

You can stand with someone,

Is in the truth.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “Exist There

  1. anie says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:59 am

    beautiful! Yes, we exist in the truth and yet we look for it for a lifetime. But we never should forget to live in our present.

  2. Maneet Kaur says:
    June 18, 2019 at 3:33 am

    True that!

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:28 am

    ❤️

  4. Murph says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:31 am

    Amen sister!

  5. markbialczak says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:35 am

    You sure got that right, MBC.

  6. Book Club Mom says:
    June 18, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Definitely – though many stand in a different place, I’m happy to have the people close to me in the truth section.

