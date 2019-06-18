Exist There

I think one of the most beautiful and satisfying places
You can stand with someone,
Is in the truth.
©
beautiful! Yes, we exist in the truth and yet we look for it for a lifetime. But we never should forget to live in our present.
LikeLike
True that!
❤️
Amen sister!
You sure got that right, MBC.
Definitely – though many stand in a different place, I’m happy to have the people close to me in the truth section.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
beautiful! Yes, we exist in the truth and yet we look for it for a lifetime. But we never should forget to live in our present.
LikeLike
True that!
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
Amen sister!
LikeLike
You sure got that right, MBC.
LikeLike
Definitely – though many stand in a different place, I’m happy to have the people close to me in the truth section.
LikeLike