Jun 20 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Not Different At All

I met a family.

They are from far, far away.

But they are here now.  They have made ‘here’, home.

Much about them is very different.  And I, I am very much different to them.

But not.  Not different at all.

When

Father cried for his child.

I understood completely.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Not Different At All

  1. cindy knoke says:
    June 20, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Yep. The thing most foreign to most of us is parts of ourselves.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. blindzanygirl says:
    June 20, 2019 at 1:46 am

    Very true Colleen

    Like

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    June 20, 2019 at 2:22 am

    We are not different, we all have uncertainties of how we’ll be accepted, we all have fears of the unknown, we all love our children, and we can all love each other.. 😊🤗❤️

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: