I met a family.
They are from far, far away.
But they are here now. They have made ‘here’, home.
Much about them is very different. And I, I am very much different to them.
But not. Not different at all.
When
Father cried for his child.
I understood completely.
©
Yep. The thing most foreign to most of us is parts of ourselves.
Very true Colleen
We are not different, we all have uncertainties of how we’ll be accepted, we all have fears of the unknown, we all love our children, and we can all love each other.. 😊🤗❤️
