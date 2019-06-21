Jun 21 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

亲爱的中国, 

你正在阅读我的很多博客。

但你永远不会打招呼。

请告诉我这是人，而不是机器人。

如果你没有真正阅读我会很伤心，我只是被机器人击中。

祝你有个愉快的一天。

喋喋不休






Qīn'ài de zhōngguó,

nǐ zhèngzài yuèdú wǒ de hěnduō bókè.

Dàn nǐ yǒngyuǎn bù huì dǎzhāohū.

Qǐng gàosù wǒ zhè shì rén, ér bùshì jīqìrén.

Rúguǒ nǐ méiyǒu zhēnzhèng yuèdú wǒ huì hěn shāngxīn, wǒ zhǐshì bèi jīqìrén jí zhòng.

Zhù nǐ yǒu gè yúkuài de yītiān.

Diédiébùxiū




 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


I think it would be fascinating if there were actually hundreds of Chinese reading my blog.

There are hundreds, hundreds, of hits some days. I’d like to think the Chinese folks really like me.


If anyone in China actually is reading, hello!  Thank you for stopping by so frequently!!!



🙂


			6 thoughts on “亲爱的中国,


		
    
					
  1. 
				
    
				
    
						moonwatcher51 says:		
    
		
		
    
			June 21, 2019 at 2:51 pm				
						
    

		
    Lol. I thought my computer was broken!  Good luck. Bowing deeply.
    

    Like
    

		
    Reply
    
				
    
				
      
		
    • 
				
      
				
      
						Chatter Master says:		
      
		
		
      
			June 21, 2019 at 9:42 pm				
						
      

		
      😉  I’m afraid some others have thought the same thing.  I’ve had some folks text me to ask if I was hacked!  They saw the Chinese writing and didn’t scroll to the bottom for the English.  Oops!  
      

      Like
      

		
      Reply
      
				
      
				
      • 

    

    2. 
		
  2. 
				
    
				
    
						Infinite Living says:		
    
		
		
    
			June 21, 2019 at 3:50 pm				
						
    

		
    Haha I didn’t think I would enjoy this post too!
    

    Like
    

		
    Reply
    
				
    
				
      
		
    • 
				
      
				
      
						Chatter Master says:		
      
		
		
      
			June 21, 2019 at 9:44 pm				
						
      

		
      😉 I hope the google translator didn’t change up what I wrote when I changed it to Chinese.  I am just astounded by how many Chinese ‘hits’ I get on my blog some days.  I felt I should say hello.  😉
      

      Like
      

		
      Reply
      
				
      
				
      • 

    

    3. 
		
  3. 
				
    
				
    
						Peter's pondering says:		
    
		
		
    
			June 21, 2019 at 4:37 pm				
						
    

		
    非常欢迎你
    
Fēicháng huānyíng nǐ
    

    Like
    

		
    Reply
    
				
    
				

