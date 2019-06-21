亲爱的中国， 你正在阅读我的很多博客。 但你永远不会打招呼。 请告诉我这是人，而不是机器人。 如果你没有真正阅读我会很伤心，我只是被机器人击中。 祝你有个愉快的一天。 喋喋不休

Qīn'ài de zhōngguó, nǐ zhèngzài yuèdú wǒ de hěnduō bókè. Dàn nǐ yǒngyuǎn bù huì dǎzhāohū. Qǐng gàosù wǒ zhè shì rén, ér bùshì jīqìrén. Rúguǒ nǐ méiyǒu zhēnzhèng yuèdú wǒ huì hěn shāngxīn, wǒ zhǐshì bèi jīqìrén jí zhòng. Zhù nǐ yǒu gè yúkuài de yītiān. Diédiébùxiū

I think it would be fascinating if there were actually hundreds of Chinese reading my blog.

There are hundreds, hundreds, of hits some days. I’d like to think the Chinese folks really like me.

If anyone in China actually is reading, hello! Thank you for stopping by so frequently!!!

🙂

