Give me a morning, grey with rain or the light of sun.
With a cup of warmth and comfort at my reach.
Give me places to go and things to do.
Give me good works to complete.
And in my life a heart to love me.
A soul to fill me.
A conscience to guide me.
And at the days end
Give me my cottage, my cabin, my room-
My space to find solace, meditation and thanks
On what has been given me.
And what I have given.
©
A prayer for all❤️
Sounds almost perfect. To take out the “almost” I would add a cup of tea, Earl Grey preferred.
