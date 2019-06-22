Give me a morning, grey with rain or the light of sun.

With a cup of warmth and comfort at my reach.

Give me places to go and things to do.

Give me good works to complete.

And in my life a heart to love me.

A soul to fill me.

A conscience to guide me.

And at the days end

Give me my cottage, my cabin, my room-

My space to find solace, meditation and thanks

On what has been given me.

And what I have given.

