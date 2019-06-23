Jun 23 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

She and I

We sat outside, she and I.

To watch a movie on the big big screen.

Instead

She was fascinated by the stars

And sang me a rendition of ‘twinkle twinkle little star’

That far surpassed any previously heard rendition.

I was so grateful to share that moment of her childhood

With her.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

6 thoughts on “She and I

  1. Sheri Saretsky says:
    June 23, 2019 at 12:53 am

    Thank you for reminding me to be grateful for so many of those moments!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    June 23, 2019 at 1:39 am

    Oh with a tear and a twinkle in my eye, I had a few similar nights like that in Philadelphia, with my grand-niece (Avery 4) falling asleep on my lap, precious and loving memories 😊😏

    Like

    Reply
  3. joyroses13 says:
    June 23, 2019 at 2:22 am

    So tenderly sweet!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Anya says:
    June 23, 2019 at 2:27 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  5. Anya says:
    June 23, 2019 at 2:27 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  6. duncanr says:
    June 23, 2019 at 2:42 am

    a precious moment to treasure !

    Like

    Reply

