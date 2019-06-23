We sat outside, she and I.
To watch a movie on the big big screen.
Instead
She was fascinated by the stars
And sang me a rendition of ‘twinkle twinkle little star’
That far surpassed any previously heard rendition.
I was so grateful to share that moment of her childhood
With her.
Thank you for reminding me to be grateful for so many of those moments!
Oh with a tear and a twinkle in my eye, I had a few similar nights like that in Philadelphia, with my grand-niece (Avery 4) falling asleep on my lap, precious and loving memories 😊😏
So tenderly sweet!
❤️
❤️
a precious moment to treasure !
