It did not escape me as I escaped routine
That I have much to be grateful for
Even though it’s a good thing to escape from those things
On occasion.
©
Enjoy your escapism
Away from works chains and criticism
A break from the routine
that chance to be a free being…………
Yes it is – breaking from the routine is always refreshing. 🙂
❤️
I know what you’re saying, MBC.
so well put!! genius in fact 🙂
Stop that woman! Don’t let her get away!
Just never escape from yourself Colleen 😀
