Jun 25 2019
Jun 25 2019

Escaped

 

It did not escape me as I escaped routine

That I have much to be grateful for

Even though it’s a good thing to escape from those things

On occasion.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “Escaped

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:46 am

    Enjoy your escapism
    Away from works chains and criticism
    A break from the routine
    that chance to be a free being…………

  2. Book Club Mom says:
    June 25, 2019 at 6:28 am

    Yes it is – breaking from the routine is always refreshing. 🙂

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 25, 2019 at 7:25 am

    ❤️

  4. markbialczak says:
    June 25, 2019 at 7:31 am

    I know what you’re saying, MBC.

  5. Jodi says:
    June 25, 2019 at 8:08 am

    so well put!! genius in fact 🙂

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    June 25, 2019 at 8:54 am

    Stop that woman! Don’t let her get away!

  7. IreneDesign2011 says:
    June 25, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Just never escape from yourself Colleen 😀

