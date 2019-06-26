Jun 26 2019
A Perfect Example

Love is the epitome of strength.

Hate is the epitome of fear.

Compassion is the epitome of humanity.

 

 

True story.

 

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “A Perfect Example

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    June 26, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Just we understand the meaning, we only need to write the word Colleen 😀

  2. cindy knoke says:
    June 26, 2019 at 1:22 am

    Might you run for president?

  3. ivor20 says:
    June 26, 2019 at 4:14 am

    I think humanity needs more “Epitome”

  4. markbialczak says:
    June 26, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Even as my age begins with a 6, I still discover words that I’ve been pronouncing wrong my entire life, MBC.
    And then there’s the hearing thing.
    Eating lunch out with the folks from my work department yesterday, one commented that they thought my huge soup bowl might be Pyrex. I hear Pirates and started with the whole arrrgh thing.
    Really.

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 26, 2019 at 10:10 am

    ❤ Good one my friend. ❤

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    June 26, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Epée tome. It’s a large book about a sharp pointed duelling sword!

  7. Jodi says:
    June 26, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    🙂

