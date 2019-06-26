A Perfect Example

Love is the epitome of strength.
Hate is the epitome of fear.
Compassion is the epitome of humanity.
True story.
©
Advertisements
Love is the epitome of strength.
Hate is the epitome of fear.
Compassion is the epitome of humanity.
True story.
©
Just we understand the meaning, we only need to write the word Colleen 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Might you run for president?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think humanity needs more “Epitome”
LikeLike
Even as my age begins with a 6, I still discover words that I’ve been pronouncing wrong my entire life, MBC.
And then there’s the hearing thing.
Eating lunch out with the folks from my work department yesterday, one commented that they thought my huge soup bowl might be Pyrex. I hear Pirates and started with the whole arrrgh thing.
Really.
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤ Good one my friend. ❤
LikeLike
Epée tome. It’s a large book about a sharp pointed duelling sword!
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike