Jun 27 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Realest Thing

 

I love you

Is the most tangible thing

I have to give you.

 

It is the realest thing I have to give.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

2 thoughts on “The Realest Thing

  1. House of Heart says:
    June 27, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Can’t top that !

  2. utesmile says:
    June 27, 2019 at 1:59 am

    … and it is the most beautiful thing! Thank you ♥

