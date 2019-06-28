Jun 28 2019
What They Faced

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “What They Faced

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 28, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Hatred of love
    Is definitely scary
    we all know friend
    Or family member
    Loving under this cloud
    Of persecution
    Love is love….

  2. IreneDesign2011 says:
    June 28, 2019 at 2:15 am

    Love is important Colleen, I agree.
    The hate come from fear, so we need to look, why some people are so scared.

  3. blindzanygirl says:
    June 28, 2019 at 3:09 am

    We should never despise love, in whatever way it manifests. It is indeed true that it is fear that is the root of the hate

  4. markbialczak says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Bravo, MBC.

