Jun 29 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Strength Building

I’m not an expert at physiology, myology or kinesiology.

But I’m pretty sure that just the act of hanging on

Builds a whole lot of muscle.

Physical and emotional.  Literal and figurative.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

I was watching American Ninja Warrior and thought to myself how happy I would be,

If I could just hang on in some of those challenges.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Strength Building

  1. ivor20 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Wow. I suppose I must be nearly be a strong as superman by now, except for those couple of kryptonite attacks…. 😎😁

    Like

    Reply
  2. utesmile says:
    June 29, 2019 at 4:53 am

    I am hanging on to only literally…. only with head muscles….. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 29, 2019 at 6:14 am

    😊👍

    Like

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    June 29, 2019 at 7:07 am

    You have a great grip, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Book Club Mom says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:54 am

    I think you’re right!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    June 29, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    I can’t say “Get a grip” as it seems you already have a pretty firm hold on life!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: