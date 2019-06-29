Strength Building

I’m not an expert at physiology, myology or kinesiology.
But I’m pretty sure that just the act of hanging on
Builds a whole lot of muscle.
Physical and emotional. Literal and figurative.
I was watching American Ninja Warrior and thought to myself how happy I would be,
If I could just hang on in some of those challenges.
Wow. I suppose I must be nearly be a strong as superman by now, except for those couple of kryptonite attacks…. 😎😁
I am hanging on to only literally…. only with head muscles….. 🙂
😊👍
You have a great grip, MBC.
I think you’re right!
I can’t say “Get a grip” as it seems you already have a pretty firm hold on life!
