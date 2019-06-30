Jun 30 2019
From somewhere comes

That what binds us to it’s spell

That prompt of reverence

That cue of fascination

From somewhere comes

Captivation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One thought on “From Somewhere Comes

  1. AmyRose🌹 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 11:48 am

    AWESOME!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

