I am as insignificant
As a star in the sky.
I am as significant
As a star in the sky.
I am small.
I am large.
I am right.
I am wrong.
I am wonder.
I am wondered about.
I am known.
I am unknown.
I look up.
I am looked down upon.
I find humor
I am laughed at.
I am power intense
Weakness corrupts me.
I am.
You are.
It’s glorious.
It’s frightening.
Our existence.
©
Advertisements
I loved reading this, it has such a charm to it and such an aesthetic read!!
LikeLike
Beautiful Colleen and reflection is important 🙂
LikeLike