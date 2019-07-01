Jul 01 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

As Insignificant As

I am as insignificant

As a star in the sky.

I am as significant

As a star in the sky.

I am small.

I am large.

I am right.

I am wrong.

I am wonder.

I am wondered about.

I am known.

I am unknown.

I look up.

I am looked down upon.

I find humor

I am laughed at.

I am power intense

Weakness corrupts me.

I am.

You are.

It’s glorious.

It’s frightening.

Our existence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “As Insignificant As

  1. Its Roshni says:
    July 1, 2019 at 12:06 am

    I loved reading this, it has such a charm to it and such an aesthetic read!!

    Like

    Reply
  2. IreneDesign2011 says:
    July 1, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Beautiful Colleen and reflection is important 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: