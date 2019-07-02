Light It Up !

Brilliance will shine even in the brightest of lights.
I find it kind of wonderful
That no matter how light and bright things are
You can still add light to any given moment.
And it will be seen.
©
©
beautiful post Coleen! There is no limit to the joy, if you can see it in small things! Have a beautiful month!
So true, friend! And that brighter light may be exactly the wattage that someone in the dark needs!
Oh Colleen, your such a bright spark …. xx
