Jul 02 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master

Light It Up !

 

Brilliance will shine even in the brightest of lights.

I find it kind of wonderful

That no matter how light and bright things are

You can still add light to any given moment.

And it will be seen.

 

 

 

 

 

©

3 thoughts on “Light It Up !

  1. anie says:
    July 2, 2019 at 2:44 am

    beautiful post Coleen! There is no limit to the joy, if you can see it in small things! Have a beautiful month!

  2. Sheri Saretsky says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:48 am

    So true, friend! And that brighter light may be exactly the wattage that someone in the dark needs!

  3. ivor20 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:55 am

    Oh Colleen, your such a bright spark …. xx

