I have very little expertise in life.
But I feel I can expertly-enough say….
Laughter in a relationship is a very good thing.
It connects you.
It really does, yes!
I agree! It also helps if you can make yourself laugh. I do that often! Then I start giggling helplessly. My husband isn’t much of anlaugher but I do think he finds it funny to see me giggling helplessly over some thought I have had or something I have told myself. I love laughing and it is infectous.
a universal way of connecting, no one is immune and that is lucky. )
I ha ha ha ha wholeheartedly agree!
I agree – a relationship without laughter is not much of a relationship !
You are just incredible! LOVE this!
Brilliant, MBC!
