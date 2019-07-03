Jul 03 2019
By Chatter Master

Expertly-Enough

 

I have very little expertise in life.

But I feel I can expertly-enough say….

Laughter in a relationship is a very good thing.

It connects you.

 

 

 

 

 

 

thoughts on "Expertly-Enough

  1. utesmile says:
    July 3, 2019 at 2:45 am

    It really does, yes!

  2. blindzanygirl says:
    July 3, 2019 at 3:53 am

    I agree! It also helps if you can make yourself laugh. I do that often! Then I start giggling helplessly. My husband isn’t much of anlaugher but I do think he finds it funny to see me giggling helplessly over some thought I have had or something I have told myself. I love laughing and it is infectous.

  3. ksbeth says:
    July 3, 2019 at 5:16 am

    a universal way of connecting, no one is immune and that is lucky. )

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:38 am

    I ha ha ha ha wholeheartedly agree!

  5. duncanr says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:48 am

    I agree – a relationship without laughter is not much of a relationship !

  6. AmyRose🌹 says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:04 am

    You are just incredible! LOVE this!

  7. markbialczak says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:18 am

    Brilliant, MBC!

