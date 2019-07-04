My America is not perfect.
I’m not perfect either.
But the both of us
Are hard working,
Willing to learn,
Charitable.
We both have strengths immeasurable
And
Weaknesses we are willing to address.
For all of the good deeds in our histories,
We both have failings as well.
We have both taken chances,
And we have both given chances.
We have forgiven others,
And have asked forgiveness for our own transgressions.
We are both capable of improvement.
Our worlds are composed of differences and diversity,
There are things that bring us together,
And things that threaten to tear us asunder.
We know both beauty and horror.
We have known great courage in those who have fought for us
And for others.
We have known great loss and sacrifice for us
And for others.
We know voices who have stood up against oppression,
We know silence and fear.
We both desire
To persevere to a higher standard of ourselves.
No matter what I do,
No matter what my country does,
We both know the truth
Of not being able to please everyone.
I am loved
And
I am hated
Me,
And my America.
To all of my friends world wide, whatever your politics, whatever your beliefs, I wish you a safe 4th of July.
©
Please be sure to add this to the “Best of Colleen Collection”
LikeLike
Happy 4th Colleen, great tribute to our nation
LikeLike
Happy Fourth my friend.
LikeLike
Happy and safe 4th of July to you all ♥️♥️♥️
LikeLike
I so agree, happy 4h to all )
LikeLike
You say it well, MBC. Happy Fourth to you and yours.
LikeLike
Thank you Colleen, and to you and yours!
LikeLike
Wonderful post!!
LikeLike
Terrific post, Colleen!!
LikeLike
Well said. Add me to the description. It fits.
LikeLike
Happy 4th July!
LikeLike