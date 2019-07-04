Jul 04 2019
11 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

My America

My America is not perfect.

I’m not perfect either.

But the both of us

Are hard working,

Willing to learn,

Charitable.

We both have strengths immeasurable

And

Weaknesses we are willing to address.

For all of the good deeds in our histories,

We both have failings as well.

We have both taken chances,

And we have both given chances.

We have forgiven others,

And have asked forgiveness for our own transgressions.

We are both capable of improvement.

Our worlds are composed of differences and diversity,

There are things that bring us together,

And things that threaten to tear us asunder.

We know both beauty and horror.

We have known great courage in those who have fought for us

And for others.

We have known great loss and sacrifice for us

And for others.

We know voices who have stood up against oppression,

We know silence and fear.

We both desire

To persevere to a higher standard of ourselves.

No matter what I do,

No matter what my country does,

We both know the truth

Of not being able to please everyone.

I am loved

And

I am hated

Me,

And my America.

 

Me and the flag. Happy 4th of July.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

To all of my friends world wide, whatever your politics, whatever your beliefs, I wish you a safe 4th of July.

©

 

11 thoughts on “My America

  1. Ray V. says:
    July 4, 2019 at 8:00 am

    Please be sure to add this to the “Best of Colleen Collection”

  2. House of Heart says:
    July 4, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Happy 4th Colleen, great tribute to our nation

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 4, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Happy Fourth my friend.

  4. Anya says:
    July 4, 2019 at 8:09 am

    Happy and safe 4th of July to you all ♥️♥️♥️

  5. ksbeth says:
    July 4, 2019 at 8:25 am

    I so agree, happy 4h to all )

  6. markbialczak says:
    July 4, 2019 at 9:03 am

    You say it well, MBC. Happy Fourth to you and yours.

  7. Peter's pondering says:
    July 4, 2019 at 11:55 am

    Thank you Colleen, and to you and yours!

  8. joyroses13 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Wonderful post!!

  9. GP Cox says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    Terrific post, Colleen!!

  10. Chuck Lee says:
    July 4, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Well said. Add me to the description. It fits.

  11. utesmile says:
    July 4, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    Happy 4th July!

