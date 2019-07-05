Jul 05 2019
3 Comments
In Progress

 

I can’t let my lack of skill prevent me from creating my masterpiece.

I’ll start with what I have, pick up some skills, hone some skills,

And maybe just have fun without some skills.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 thoughts on “In Progress

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    July 5, 2019 at 12:33 am

    The most important must be to have fun Colleen 🙂

  2. ksbeth says:
    July 5, 2019 at 1:24 am

    all about the process and not so much the product. the fun is in the making -)

  3. ivor20 says:
    July 5, 2019 at 3:47 am

    The actual skill
    Is having the will
    From a little thing sown
    Big things are grown
    All creations are a masterpiece
    Like His golden fleece

