In Progress

I can’t let my lack of skill prevent me from creating my masterpiece.
I’ll start with what I have, pick up some skills, hone some skills,
And maybe just have fun without some skills.
The most important must be to have fun Colleen 🙂
all about the process and not so much the product. the fun is in the making -)
The actual skill
Is having the will
From a little thing sown
Big things are grown
All creations are a masterpiece
Like His golden fleece
