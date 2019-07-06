Jul 06 2019
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

We Are Looking At The World

I have a picture of me with my children.

It’s a picture someone took from behind us,

As we watched a parade.

Years from now,

Maybe even now,

Others might not know who it is.

But it’s one of my favorite pictures of us.

I never quite figured out why.

 

Until tonight when I was thinking of the picture.

And I thought,

It’s allure and draw,

What captures my heart every time,

Is that in that moment,

And hopefully so many other moments,

We are looking at the world.

Together.

And I like that.

I want to always know that what I see,

And who I see it with

Is the world to me.

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

5 thoughts on “We Are Looking At The World

  1. CARL R D'Agostino says:
    July 6, 2019 at 9:15 am

    I understand.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Chuck Lee says:
    July 6, 2019 at 9:42 am

    Wow, that tugs at my heart. Big time.

    Like

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    July 6, 2019 at 10:03 am

    And that is everything, Colleen

    Like

    Reply
  4. AmyRose🌹 says:
    July 6, 2019 at 11:32 am

    Touching!!! Huge Heart tug and lump in throat!! Beautifully portrayed, Colleen!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Peter's pondering says:
    July 6, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    Isn’t it strange that we can often determine the mood of a person from the rear, without the aids of facial clues. I love to see someone laughing from behind. It’s always a joyful sight!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: