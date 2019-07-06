I have a picture of me with my children.
It’s a picture someone took from behind us,
As we watched a parade.
Years from now,
Maybe even now,
Others might not know who it is.
But it’s one of my favorite pictures of us.
I never quite figured out why.
Until tonight when I was thinking of the picture.
And I thought,
It’s allure and draw,
What captures my heart every time,
Is that in that moment,
And hopefully so many other moments,
We are looking at the world.
Together.
And I like that.
I want to always know that what I see,
And who I see it with
Is the world to me.
I understand.
Wow, that tugs at my heart. Big time.
And that is everything, Colleen
Touching!!! Huge Heart tug and lump in throat!! Beautifully portrayed, Colleen!
Isn’t it strange that we can often determine the mood of a person from the rear, without the aids of facial clues. I love to see someone laughing from behind. It’s always a joyful sight!
