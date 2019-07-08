I don’t mind looking up
To character, decorum and integrity.
And rainbows.
Don’t forget the starry nights.
As long as we always look we are fine.
Yep. Agreed.
Yes, Of course I’m always looking up, at the stars, at the rainbows, and at the sky….. I was looking up at the clouds and the sky this morning, and the wondering why….. then I wrote these words….. Hope you don’t mind Colleen, placing my Link on your comments…
https://ivors20.wordpress.com/2019/07/08/white-clouds-over-forest-floor-snail-trails/
❤️
keep our eyes open to it all
…and puffy white clouds!
so many messages in such few words! Perfection!
