Jul 08 2019
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

And Rainbows

I don’t mind looking up

To character, decorum and integrity.

And rainbows.

 

 

 

Don’t forget the starry nights.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

7 thoughts on “And Rainbows

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    July 8, 2019 at 12:12 am

    As long as we always look we are fine.

  2. cindy knoke says:
    July 8, 2019 at 12:50 am

    Yep. Agreed.

  3. ivor20 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 1:18 am

    Yes, Of course I’m always looking up, at the stars, at the rainbows, and at the sky….. I was looking up at the clouds and the sky this morning, and the wondering why….. then I wrote these words….. Hope you don’t mind Colleen, placing my Link on your comments…
    https://ivors20.wordpress.com/2019/07/08/white-clouds-over-forest-floor-snail-trails/

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:09 am

    ❤️

  5. ksbeth says:
    July 8, 2019 at 6:14 am

    keep our eyes open to it all

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:27 am

    …and puffy white clouds!

  7. Jodi says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:28 am

    so many messages in such few words! Perfection!

