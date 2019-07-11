Jul 11 2019
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Smacked

I walked in the door.  Two small children ran up to me.  I was waiting for the about-face and run back to mama that often happens when a child you don’t know approaches you and then realizes they don’t know you.  Surprised, pleasantly, they came right to me.  Like they knew me.  The oldest, about 5 years old, started talking to me.  Non-stop.   The youngest, not yet 2, just stood.  Almost on my toes.  And looked straight up.  He said “grandma”.   And that’s what he called me for the next hour or more that I was there.  Often, he climbed into my lap.  And down.  And back again.  Peppering me with “grandma”.  When I left he wanted to go with me.  He said “grandma…kiss”.

I looked to his mother.  I’m hesitant to allow such things with people’s children I don’t know.  Safety for the child FIRST and always.  She smiled at me.  I turned my face towards the mama and let the young child kiss ‘grandma’ smack on the cheek.

There’s no great wrap up to this little story.  It happened.  It felt so up-lifting.  It was just, simply, nice.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9 thoughts on “Smacked

  1. cindy knoke says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:50 am

    You continue to amaze. The children knew who you are. Children do that, wild critters do too. They are similar.

  2. moonwatcher51 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:53 am

    A child’s trust is a precious treasure. You handed it well. ❤️

  3. Chuck Lee says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:42 am

    What a beautiful slice of life story. It left me with so many things to think about. Thank you, Colleen. Also loved the sketch.

  4. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    July 11, 2019 at 6:21 am

    It is the simple things that make life so special and worthwhile.

  5. ksbeth says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:24 am

    children and animals recognize your kind and gentle spirit and need no further introductions. I love this post.

  6. markbialczak says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:33 am

    I hope these little ones have another grandma to kiss, MBC.

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:22 am

    ❤️

  8. Jodi says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:54 am

    So special!!! ❤️

  9. Peter's pondering says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Yes, I like this, very much!

