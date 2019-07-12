Not The Alps!

I’ve had the great fortune to meet wonderful humans from around the world.
My newest friends live in Germany.
They recently visited the Alps and graciously did not take me with them.
They sent me this picture so I could not be there with them.
Thank you Loic and family!!
🙂
©
Advertisements
Wow, I could hardly see you, in the distance, way on top of the alps !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gorgeous picture and I got a chuckle at the little rendition of a person on top of the mountain. You? LOL
LikeLike
It’s incredibly lucky that you enjoy not travelling to exotic places. How wonderful to be on the mountain top to enjoy the view. Thanks for not including me in your picture! Maybe I’m on the next mountain over?
LikeLike
Did you manage to not get to the peak with, or without, an oxygen mask?
LikeLike
Ain’t no mountain high enough, MBC.
LikeLike