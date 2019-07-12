Jul 12 2019
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Not The Alps!

I’ve had the great fortune to meet wonderful humans from around the world.

My newest friends live in Germany.

They recently visited the Alps and graciously did not take me with them.

They sent me this picture so I could not be there with them.

Thank you Loic and family!!

🙂

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

5 thoughts on “Not The Alps!

  1. ivor20 says:
    July 12, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Wow, I could hardly see you, in the distance, way on top of the alps !!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. AmyRose🌹 says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:00 am

    Gorgeous picture and I got a chuckle at the little rendition of a person on top of the mountain. You? LOL

    Like

    Reply
  3. moonwatcher51 says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:08 am

    It’s incredibly lucky that you enjoy not travelling to exotic places. How wonderful to be on the mountain top to enjoy the view. Thanks for not including me in your picture! Maybe I’m on the next mountain over?

    Like

    Reply
  4. Peter's pondering says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:20 am

    Did you manage to not get to the peak with, or without, an oxygen mask?

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:28 am

    Ain’t no mountain high enough, MBC.

    Like

    Reply

