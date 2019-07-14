Jul 14 2019
15 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Over That Bridge

I went on a bike ride today.

My thoughts raced faster than my legs could pedal.

Though I tried

As best as I could

To out run, overtake,

And leave those thoughts

Sucking in the dust of my efforts

I couldn’t.

So I stopped.

Dismounted.

And dumped those thoughts over that bridge.

No littering other than my thoughts occurred.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15 thoughts on “Over That Bridge

  1. House of Heart says:
    July 14, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    I relate to this Chatter. I use to run and can remember swanking to outrun my thoughts. A wonderful post ! ❤️

  2. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    July 14, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    Ah, nothing like a rejuvenating bike ride or run to unload our excess baggage. Part of my morning routine.

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    July 14, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    I wondered what that splash was!

  4. russtowne says:
    July 14, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Smart woman! Sometimes it just makes sense to dump the whole load and start again.

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    😊

  6. ivor20 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    A bit like, a bridge over troubled waters, hopefully the river was able to wash your thoughts away……

  7. Mbalenhle says:
    July 14, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Ooo I loved this😅🤭

  8. Jodi says:
    July 14, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    hope it worked!

  9. Book Club Mom says:
    July 14, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    I love when you add a drawing to a photograph – they always go together so well!

