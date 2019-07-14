I went on a bike ride today.
My thoughts raced faster than my legs could pedal.
Though I tried
As best as I could
To out run, overtake,
And leave those thoughts
Sucking in the dust of my efforts
I couldn’t.
So I stopped.
Dismounted.
And dumped those thoughts over that bridge.
No littering other than my thoughts occurred.
I relate to this Chatter. I use to run and can remember swanking to outrun my thoughts. A wonderful post ! ❤️
Thank you Heart. I had decided to take Sundays off from blogging….but then I took this picture while on my bike ride, and I truly had trouble outriding those thoughts… and here we are in blog world. I’m glad this is relatable to you!
I am always saying I’ll take a break but wind up browsing! 🙂
Ah, nothing like a rejuvenating bike ride or run to unload our excess baggage. Part of my morning routine.
I had to talk myself into going and all I had to do to ‘talk myself into it’ was envision that ride in the sun. It worked.
I wondered what that splash was!
A pretty big splash at that….I hope I didn’t get you!
Smart woman! Sometimes it just makes sense to dump the whole load and start again.
It helped Russ. 😉
😊
🙂
A bit like, a bridge over troubled waters, hopefully the river was able to wash your thoughts away……
Ooo I loved this😅🤭
hope it worked!
I love when you add a drawing to a photograph – they always go together so well!
