Jul 15 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

We Tend To Forget This

The adults among us were talking about hurt feelings.  We weren’t aware that one of the children among us was listening (but aren’t they always? we tend to forget this).  No drama was unfolding or being expressed.  Just ‘casual’ talk about feelings being hurt and somewhere in there a comment was made about how sometimes people bring that hurt feeling onto themselves.

Softly, and while seemingly not looking at us, the five year old spoke up.  What she said both humbled me, broke my heart wide open, and taught me.

She said “me not like it when my feelings hurt, I not want someone else feelings to hurt”.

The adults among us looked at one another while the child continued on her merry way of being a child.  Leaving kindness and compassion in her wake.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

