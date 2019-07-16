I Didn’t Cross Abbey Road

When family goes to England without you
What is one to do but hijack their vacation pictures and not go with them.
Not joining them on their iconic crossing of Abbey Road
Was a highlight of me not going.
I’m pretty sure family will stop sharing their vacation pictures with me.
Or they’ll start taking me with them.
Wish you will be able to join them next time Colleen 🙂
Maybe you could send them this song as well… 😊🎶
LOL! I think they may just take you next time! 🙂
You all belong on an album cover, MBC!
I love this! Where is the next place that you’re not going?
I’m guessing the LOVE it! I do! 🙂
