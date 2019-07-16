Jul 16 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Didn’t Cross Abbey Road

When family goes to England without you

What is one to do but hijack their vacation pictures and not go with them.

Not joining them on their iconic crossing of Abbey Road

Was a highlight of me not going.

I’m pretty sure family will stop sharing their vacation pictures with me.

Or they’ll start taking me with them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

6 thoughts on “I Didn’t Cross Abbey Road

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    July 16, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Wish you will be able to join them next time Colleen 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    July 16, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Maybe you could send them this song as well… 😊🎶

    Like

    Reply
  3. joyroses13 says:
    July 16, 2019 at 6:19 am

    LOL! I think they may just take you next time! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:26 am

    You all belong on an album cover, MBC!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Sheri Saretsky says:
    July 16, 2019 at 10:01 am

    I love this! Where is the next place that you’re not going?

    Like

    Reply
  6. Jodi says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    I’m guessing the LOVE it! I do! 🙂

    Like

    Reply

