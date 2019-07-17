Jul 17 2019
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Can’t Pull It Off

I’ve come to a realization

I’m not sexy enough for social media.

I just can’t pull it off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8 thoughts on “I Can’t Pull It Off

  ksbeth says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:03 am

    ha! well, I think you are not giving yourself enough credit –

    Like

    Reply
  The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:46 am

    💋💄👄in other words ditto what ksbeth wrote.

    Like

    Reply
  ivor20 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Modern social media
    Is a mirage of it’s own acedia

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  markbialczak says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:48 am

    You sure can be a star, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  Jodi says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:08 am

    You were meant to spread goodness and kindness to the world – and that is SUPER SEXY!

    Like

    Reply
  anie says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:15 am

    hahaha, I am sure you are sexy for your husband, beyond the social media!
    Unfortunately the "success" in the social networks belongs to quantity and in too few cases to the quality (in connection with luck and rafinesse). But what sense does it make, to impress with his body bulks of hormone-driven people, when it comes to the art and / or inner values? It is counterproductive, as you can see, because it reinforces the trend of the need of physical appearances even more. I pay tribute to people like you who want to reach people through their perseverance, will and passion and who do not pave the way through physicality!
A very nice post with a hidden "blink"! ; )
    A very nice post with a hidden “blink”! ; )

    Like

    Reply
  AmyRose🌹 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:31 am

    HaHA! It's how you feel about yourself that makes you sexy, Colleen. Tough bahoonies what social media says. You'll never come up to the impossible standards. I just today posted something about again and sexuality ….. like minds and all that ….. LOL

    Like

    Reply

