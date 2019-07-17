I Can’t Pull It Off

I’ve come to a realization
I’m not sexy enough for social media.
I just can’t pull it off.
ha! well, I think you are not giving yourself enough credit –
💋💄👄in other words ditto what ksbeth wrote.
Modern social media
Is a mirage of it’s own acedia
You sure can be a star, MBC.
You were meant to spread goodness and kindness to the world – and that is SUPER SEXY!
hahaha, I am sure you are sexy for your husband, beyond the social media!
Unfortunately the “success” in the social networks belongs to quantity and in too few cases to the quality (in connection with luck and rafinesse). But what sense does it make, to impress with his body bulks of hormone-driven people, when it comes to the art and / or inner values? It is counterproductive, as you can see, because it reinforces the trend of the need of physical appearances even more. I pay tribute to people like you who want to reach people through their perseverance, will and passion and who do not pave the way through physicality!
A very nice post with a hidden “blink”! ; )
HaHA! It’s how you feel about yourself that makes you sexy, Colleen. Tough bahoonies what social media says. You’ll never come up to the impossible standards. I just today posted something about again and sexuality ….. like minds and all that ….. LOL
oops ….. not again but aging and sexuality.
