Jul 19 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Fear Of Heights

“I’ve walked until my fear of heights stopped me.  I am, at this moment, disbelieving of all the steps I’ve taken so far.  I’m not disappointed in the least about where I am.  If ‘here’ is all the further I reach today- ‘here’ is a pinnacle I have never reached before.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

From a yet to be famous piece of literature.

 

6 thoughts on “Fear Of Heights

  1. cindy knoke says:
    July 19, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Your fear of heights is my definition of bravery.

  2. ksbeth says:
    July 19, 2019 at 7:06 am

    yes, the pinnacle, indeed. wonderful –

  3. markbialczak says:
    July 19, 2019 at 7:37 am

    You have braved much, MBC.

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 19, 2019 at 7:54 am

    I marvel at the steps you’ve taken. ❤️

  5. Jodi says:
    July 19, 2019 at 8:09 am

    be fully present in your wonderful “here!” it is the perfect place to be! ❤

  6. ivor20 says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:45 am

    These lines are superb
    “If ‘here’ is all the further I reach today- ‘here’ is a pinnacle I have never reached before.”
    And as my recovery continues to progress, my every new day becomes a new pinnacle that I have reached.. Thank you Colleen for your glorious words.. 🤗🙄

