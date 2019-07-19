“I’ve walked until my fear of heights stopped me. I am, at this moment, disbelieving of all the steps I’ve taken so far. I’m not disappointed in the least about where I am. If ‘here’ is all the further I reach today- ‘here’ is a pinnacle I have never reached before.”
©
From a yet to be famous piece of literature.
Your fear of heights is my definition of bravery.
yes, the pinnacle, indeed. wonderful –
You have braved much, MBC.
I marvel at the steps you’ve taken. ❤️
be fully present in your wonderful “here!” it is the perfect place to be! ❤
These lines are superb
“If ‘here’ is all the further I reach today- ‘here’ is a pinnacle I have never reached before.”
And as my recovery continues to progress, my every new day becomes a new pinnacle that I have reached.. Thank you Colleen for your glorious words.. 🤗🙄
