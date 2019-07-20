Jul 20 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master

Don’t Be There

Someone once told me that if I don’t want to be in a fight,

or in a situation where I have to push back,

don’t be there.

 

Push Back. Mirror Image.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Tagged

6 thoughts on “Don’t Be There

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    July 20, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Good advice Colleen. We need to move ourselves away, if we are not satisfied with, where we are in our life.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Peter's pondering says:
    July 20, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    I shall not be there with you Colleen.

    Like

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 20, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  4. ivor20 says:
    July 20, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    I walked away yesterday
    I sing in harmony today

    Like

    Reply
  5. Jodi says:
    July 20, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    great advice!

    Like

    Reply
  6. House of Heart says:
    July 20, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Definitely!

    Like

    Reply

