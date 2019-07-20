Someone once told me that if I don’t want to be in a fight,
or in a situation where I have to push back,
don’t be there.
©
Good advice Colleen. We need to move ourselves away, if we are not satisfied with, where we are in our life.
LikeLike
I shall not be there with you Colleen.
❤️
I walked away yesterday
I sing in harmony today
great advice!
Definitely!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Good advice Colleen. We need to move ourselves away, if we are not satisfied with, where we are in our life.
LikeLike
I shall not be there with you Colleen.
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
I walked away yesterday
I sing in harmony today
LikeLike
great advice!
LikeLike
Definitely!
LikeLike