The One With The Orange Couch

Just for fun.
If Pottery Barn IS selling the orange couch,
I might just have to get it.
Could it BE any more perfect for a Friends loving, orange loving, human?
I once bought an orange Naugahyde couch at a resale shop on-base in Little Creek, Virginia. $10. I needed something to sit on and was just crazy enough to be the one to buy it.
Where’s David??
😊
