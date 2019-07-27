Impress Me

I see things.
Places I go and people I meet
And these things
They leave impressions on me.
©
And don’t they add to our life, the experiences, the emotions, just the feeling of being there.
LikeLike
Nice thoughts put simply and effectively!!
Which means, that you are open to receive, Colleen 🙂
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
And don’t they add to our life, the experiences, the emotions, just the feeling of being there.
LikeLike
Nice thoughts put simply and effectively!!
LikeLike
Which means, that you are open to receive, Colleen 🙂
LikeLike