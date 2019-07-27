Jul 27 2019
Impress Me

 

I see things.

Places I go and people I meet

And these things

They leave impressions on me.

Rock of Cashel, Draw, Photography, Ireland

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 thoughts on “Impress Me

  1. parikhit dutta says:
    July 27, 2019 at 12:06 am

    And don’t they add to our life, the experiences, the emotions, just the feeling of being there.

  2. Its Roshni says:
    July 27, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Nice thoughts put simply and effectively!!

  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    July 27, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Which means, that you are open to receive, Colleen 🙂

