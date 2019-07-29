Jul 29 2019
Imperfect and Free

 

What a burden perfection would be.

Thank God I don’t carry it!

3 thoughts on “Imperfect and Free

  1. Ali Grimshaw says:
    July 29, 2019 at 12:28 am

    A need for perfection has definitely kept me in a box at times. This is a lovely reminder to choose freedom instead.

  2. utesmile says:
    July 29, 2019 at 2:08 am

    Glad not many of us are. Phew! (Some believe it though) 🙂

  3. Its Roshni says:
    July 29, 2019 at 2:55 am

    This was nice!! 🙂

