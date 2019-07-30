Jul 30 2019
Time Consuming

 

 

All things considered,

Takes an awful lot of time.

 

Think about it.

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Time Consuming

  1. Sheri Saretsky says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:41 am

    I did…and you’re right! I love the action posts!

  2. cindy knoke says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:50 am

    You crack me up, immediately.

  3. Chuck Lee says:
    July 30, 2019 at 4:03 am

    This is what I call “A Truism.” Well said. Love the video…very creative. You get today’s “techy award.”

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    July 30, 2019 at 4:44 am

    I’ll have to think about that………………..for a very long time!

