Jul 31 2019
And Not Be Bitter

He sat in his motorized wheelchair.  I sat, by invitation, in his recliner.  He told me how his progressive disease  has recently robbed him of his ability to walk.  And how it has created numerous additional health issues.  All within a very short period of time.

I expressed sorrow at hearing this.

He smiled at me.  Joyfully.  He said “hey, it’s life, you have to stay humble and not be bitter”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “And Not Be Bitter

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 1:21 am

    Sometimes we just need to find the right attitude, Colleen. It helps in hard times.

  2. cindy knoke says:
    July 31, 2019 at 1:33 am

    Yep. Or we could be bitter. And feel worse. Our choice.

  3. anie says:
    July 31, 2019 at 2:30 am

    What a greatness and what a truth.
    Life as a whole, but also every single phase of life has this truth deep inside. Only a loving, humble way can lead to peace and happiness.

  4. utesmile says:
    July 31, 2019 at 2:42 am

    Lovely, acceptance is always needed!

