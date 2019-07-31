He sat in his motorized wheelchair. I sat, by invitation, in his recliner. He told me how his progressive disease has recently robbed him of his ability to walk. And how it has created numerous additional health issues. All within a very short period of time.
I expressed sorrow at hearing this.
He smiled at me. Joyfully. He said “hey, it’s life, you have to stay humble and not be bitter”.
Sometimes we just need to find the right attitude, Colleen. It helps in hard times.
Yep. Or we could be bitter. And feel worse. Our choice.
What a greatness and what a truth.
Life as a whole, but also every single phase of life has this truth deep inside. Only a loving, humble way can lead to peace and happiness.
Lovely, acceptance is always needed!
