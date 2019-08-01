Aug 01 2019
4 Comments
Throw Love

 

Some days

I just want to smack some people in the back of the head

With love.

Not rocks, love.

Because they really need it!!

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Throw Love

  1. moonwatcher51 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Two thumbs up and a basket full of love projectiles.

  2. cindy knoke says:
    August 1, 2019 at 12:50 am

    tee hee heeing……only some days?

  3. anie says:
    August 1, 2019 at 5:01 am

    What a wonderful message! Spread love, if necessary shoot with it! When emotions fight in hearts, there is a need to send out the love to get reinforcements. Denunciation is so easy and harmful, compassion only brings ourselves a pretended comfort, empathy is the power that love needs.

  4. beth says:
    August 1, 2019 at 6:23 am

    and throw it back again if it bounces off the first time! ) great post, colleen –

