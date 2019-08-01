Throw Love

Some days
I just want to smack some people in the back of the head
With love.
Not rocks, love.
Because they really need it!!
Two thumbs up and a basket full of love projectiles.
tee hee heeing……only some days?
What a wonderful message! Spread love, if necessary shoot with it! When emotions fight in hearts, there is a need to send out the love to get reinforcements. Denunciation is so easy and harmful, compassion only brings ourselves a pretended comfort, empathy is the power that love needs.
and throw it back again if it bounces off the first time! ) great post, colleen –
