Aug 02 2019
10 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Intensify The Storm

 

There’s an energy we seize

From truth

From courtesy

From decency

From courage

And indomitable spirit.

Lightening, Empower

Then we hurl it back into the cyclone of like minded humanity.

To intensify the storm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

10 thoughts on “Intensify The Storm

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 2, 2019 at 12:36 am

    I do really appreciate, that you send out energy Colleen 🙂
    Many are not able to send out, just to suck others energy, so thank you.

  2. cindy knoke says:
    August 2, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Good for you, and us.

  3. beth says:
    August 2, 2019 at 12:55 am

    your energy is palpable –

  4. ivor20 says:
    August 2, 2019 at 3:10 am

    After your energetic whirl and twirl
    Even here, I’m feeling the intensity unfurl

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:01 am

    I think you need a tee shirt with a lightning bolt on it!⚡️💥

  6. markbialczak says:
    August 2, 2019 at 7:40 am

    Your strength always impresses, MBC.

  7. Jodi says:
    August 2, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Yes – let’s keep this storm a brewin!

  8. Sheri Saretsky says:
    August 2, 2019 at 10:31 am

    and eventually that storm will overtake all that is evil…Keep the storm coming!

  9. AmyRose🌹 says:
    August 2, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    Whoa!! Awesome!! Every time I come here, Colleen, I get hit by a thunderbolt of energy that you are sending out. Keep shining your light and aim those thunderbolts bold and true. One day is coming that Light not the dark will reign. Just LOVED this! 🌟🌟🌟

