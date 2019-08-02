There’s an energy we seize
From truth
From courtesy
From decency
From courage
And indomitable spirit.
Then we hurl it back into the cyclone of like minded humanity.
To intensify the storm.
©
Advertisements
There’s an energy we seize
From truth
From courtesy
From decency
From courage
And indomitable spirit.
Then we hurl it back into the cyclone of like minded humanity.
To intensify the storm.
©
I do really appreciate, that you send out energy Colleen 🙂
Many are not able to send out, just to suck others energy, so thank you.
LikeLike
Good for you, and us.
LikeLike
your energy is palpable –
LikeLike
After your energetic whirl and twirl
Even here, I’m feeling the intensity unfurl
LikeLike
I think you need a tee shirt with a lightning bolt on it!⚡️💥
LikeLike
Your strength always impresses, MBC.
LikeLike
Yes – let’s keep this storm a brewin!
LikeLike
and eventually that storm will overtake all that is evil…Keep the storm coming!
LikeLike
Whoa!! Awesome!! Every time I come here, Colleen, I get hit by a thunderbolt of energy that you are sending out. Keep shining your light and aim those thunderbolts bold and true. One day is coming that Light not the dark will reign. Just LOVED this! 🌟🌟🌟
LikeLike
I meant LIGHTNING bolt. Duh! 🤣
LikeLike