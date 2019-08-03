Aug 03 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master

And Will I

 

 

I dream

So vividly

Of flying

I can’t help but wonder

Did I fly

Before I came here

And will I fly

Again.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

2 thoughts on "And Will I"

  1. cindy knoke says:
    August 3, 2019 at 2:10 am

    You will.

  2. beth says:
    August 3, 2019 at 6:53 am

    I have absolutely no doubt about it.

