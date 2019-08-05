Aug 05 2019
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I’m Not Ignoring You

 

It is a proven fact,

When I read I cannot hear.

So if I’m reading I’m not ignoring you.

Reading, Coffee, Book,

Maybe I chose to read so I wouldn’t hear you….

But still, I cannot hear you.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

5 thoughts on “I’m Not Ignoring You

  IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 5, 2019 at 3:22 am

    One thing a time and no stress, Colleen 🙂

    Like

    
  ivor20 says:
    August 5, 2019 at 4:46 am

    The silence of your reading is deafening
    I shall retreat, and listen to harps humming

    Like

    
  markbialczak says:
    August 5, 2019 at 7:18 am

    I need this info at work, MBC.

    Like

    
  beth says:
    August 5, 2019 at 7:49 am

    either way -)

    Like

    
  AmyRose🌹 says:
    August 5, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Yes. Oh yes! When I read the world disappears and it is not possible for me to have a conversation. Thank you, Colleen! I’m sending this post to someone who believes I am gifted to be able to read and have a conversation simultaneously. Hmmmmmmm ….. Happy Monday! 🤗

    Like

    

