It is a proven fact,
When I read I cannot hear.
So if I’m reading I’m not ignoring you.
Maybe I chose to read so I wouldn’t hear you….
But still, I cannot hear you.
©
Advertisements
It is a proven fact,
When I read I cannot hear.
So if I’m reading I’m not ignoring you.
Maybe I chose to read so I wouldn’t hear you….
But still, I cannot hear you.
©
One thing a time and no stress, Colleen 🙂
LikeLike
The silence of your reading is deafening
I shall retreat, and listen to harps humming
LikeLike
I need this info at work, MBC.
LikeLike
either way -)
LikeLike
Yes. Oh yes! When I read the world disappears and it is not possible for me to have a conversation. Thank you, Colleen! I’m sending this post to someone who believes I am gifted to be able to read and have a conversation simultaneously. Hmmmmmmm ….. Happy Monday! 🤗
LikeLike