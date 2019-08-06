My Obituary

Some truths that should be included about my life:
I yelled at my husband and I yelled at my kids.
Sometimes I thought I was better than others, sometimes I knew I wasn’t as good as anyone.
I lied and was dishonest.
I lamented all that I didn’t have and arrogantly thought I deserved more.
I doubted my purpose.
I lacked courage to reach goals.
I let hate touch my life.
I practiced selfishness to an embarrassing degree.
I acted righteous when I should have been pleading forgiveness.
I refused to admit when I was wrong.
I was clueless.
And:
I did my very best to be a better mother and a better wife.
Sometimes I was able to accept that I was as valuable as anyone, everyone.
I was truthful and honest even when it pained me to do so.
I learned that my purpose was flexible and fluid.
I basked in achieving goals I worked damn hard to obtain.
I learned that hate had no place in my heart and shunned it to the best of my ability.
I gave of myself in ways that helped others beyond what I thought I was capable of doing.
I learned the truth of value and morality and chose to seek it and live it.
I came to understand that being wrong is not a shame.
I loved learning.
The truth of my life is all that needs written.
©
PS….a very very long time from now!
We learn new every day, if we are open-minded Colleen. You have looked through your life and learned so much. Inspiration for me too 🙂
All of this, and more, is why I like you.
And you know it.
And you know it is genuine.
You first caught me with your so original expressions of irony, done so sweetly, with sketches, it wouldn’t seem to be ironic.
But of course.
It was.
You are a unusually creative person.
And I did worry, I was bugging you.
Commenting always, on most every post.
You just keep going girl!
And I will keep reading.
