Aug 08 2019
1 Comment
Chatter Master

Stand Alone

 

 

Never have I felt more empowered

Then when I stood alone

By choice.

 

Me, Earth, Alone

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

One thought on “Stand Alone

  1. Debra says:
    August 8, 2019 at 12:30 am

    It takes courage to stand alone! I know you have that. 🙂

    Like

    Reply

