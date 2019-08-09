Aug 09 2019
By Chatter Master

Them and Me

 

 

I am easily overwhelmed when I realize what I have been part of.

2 thoughts on “Them and Me

  1. beth says:
    August 9, 2019 at 6:22 am

    much bigger than yourself. powerful.

  2. ivor20 says:
    August 9, 2019 at 6:24 am

    Your warmth for your family shines through……. …. a piece of life that has passed me by……

