Aug 10 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Slightly Overcharged

I went into a local convenience store and purchased 4 items, a “buy two for the cost of” items that saved a few pennies on the items if you purchased them in pairs.  It cost more per item if you paid for them singly.  I couldn’t see the screen as the owner himself rang up the items but I thought I had only heard 3 ‘ding’s instead of 4.  When he told me the total I told him that was incorrect, it should have cost more.  He looked at the items on the counter then at the register and saw he had only rang up three items.  He was so surprised at my correcting him, and willingly correcting him so that it cost me more….that he then overcharged me for the one item left for me to purchase.

It was worth it.  Just to do the right thing.

I wished him a happy day and left with a good purchase.  Integrity is priceless.

(And I didn’t want to correct him again.)

 

7 thoughts on “Slightly Overcharged

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    August 10, 2019 at 11:20 am

    Karma will reward you

  2. utesmile says:
    August 10, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    That was nice of you. 🙂

  3. AmyRose🌹 says:
    August 10, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Integrity is priceless. Now my turn to say KUDOS!

  4. Ellen says:
    August 10, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    Well said and well done! “Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.” – C. S. Lewis. Thank-you!

  5. taylormitch says:
    August 10, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Honesty is always the best policy.

  6. beth says:
    August 10, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    I love every step of this and your reasoning as well.

  7. Sheri Saretsky says:
    August 10, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Beautiful…and you’re right…integrity is priceless…and not always easy to find!

