Aug 12 2019
10 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

All Our Pieces

 

Some days its harder than other days

To hold all our pieces together.

Pieces, Good days, Harder Days

Feel free to substitute your word of choice for “pieces”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

10 thoughts on “All Our Pieces

  1. cindy knoke says:
    August 12, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Pieces works perfectly.

  2. ivor20 says:
    August 12, 2019 at 12:44 am

    My bad days are harder than others
    When I struggle to move my limbs together

  3. Chris Makan says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:27 am

    Reblogged this on chrismakan.

  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:59 am

    Good one, Colleen 🙂
    No one told us, that life would be easy, but we learn and grow.

  5. utesmile says:
    August 12, 2019 at 4:47 am

    Yes, I agree! Pieces and others 🙂

  6. beth says:
    August 12, 2019 at 5:58 am

    hard to hold all sorts of things together.

  7. Jodi says:
    August 12, 2019 at 6:45 am

    On particular word came straight to mind. 🤣

  8. Chuck Lee says:
    August 12, 2019 at 7:28 am

    The older I get, the harder it gets. And I have 31 words I could substitute for “pieces’….one for each day of the month. Colleen, you are spot on.

  9. AmyRose🌹 says:
    August 12, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Super glue? Wacky humor? Attitude?

  10. Jim McKeever says:
    August 12, 2019 at 8:22 am

    ( ) !!

