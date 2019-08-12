Some days its harder than other days
To hold all our pieces together.
Feel free to substitute your word of choice for “pieces”.
©
Advertisements
Some days its harder than other days
To hold all our pieces together.
Feel free to substitute your word of choice for “pieces”.
©
Pieces works perfectly.
LikeLike
My bad days are harder than others
When I struggle to move my limbs together
LikeLike
Reblogged this on chrismakan.
LikeLike
Good one, Colleen 🙂
No one told us, that life would be easy, but we learn and grow.
LikeLike
Yes, I agree! Pieces and others 🙂
LikeLike
hard to hold all sorts of things together.
LikeLike
On particular word came straight to mind. 🤣
LikeLike
The older I get, the harder it gets. And I have 31 words I could substitute for “pieces’….one for each day of the month. Colleen, you are spot on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Super glue? Wacky humor? Attitude?
LikeLike
( ) !!
LikeLike