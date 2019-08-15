The stars played beautifully
With the their multi-colored backdrop.
The wind hummed and whistled
To accompany the snapping of the fire.
And the voices around the fire
Harmonized perfectly
With the spirit of the place.
©
Advertisements
It sounds like a harmonic place, Colleen 🙂
LikeLike
Beautiful imagery…..it pulled me in.
LikeLike
Beutiful. i think i have been to tht place..
LikeLike
Great post 🙂
LikeLike
The spirit of that communal fire place
Fills my heart with yesterday’s grace……
LikeLike
LikeLike
I let out an audible “sigh”. Sounds lovely!
LikeLike