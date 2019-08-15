Aug 15 2019
The Spirit of the Place

 

 

The stars played beautifully

With the their multi-colored backdrop.

The wind hummed and whistled

To accompany the snapping of the fire.

And the voices around the fire

Harmonized perfectly

With the spirit of the place.

 

 

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “The Spirit of the Place

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 2:48 am

    It sounds like a harmonic place, Colleen 🙂

  2. Chuck Lee says:
    August 15, 2019 at 3:05 am

    Beautiful imagery…..it pulled me in.

  3. blindzanygirl says:
    August 15, 2019 at 5:16 am

    Beutiful. i think i have been to tht place..

  4. the #1 Itinerary says:
    August 15, 2019 at 6:21 am

    Great post 🙂

  5. ivor20 says:
    August 15, 2019 at 7:05 am

    The spirit of that communal fire place
    Fills my heart with yesterday’s grace……

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    August 15, 2019 at 10:09 am

  7. Sheri Saretsky says:
    August 15, 2019 at 10:25 am

    I let out an audible “sigh”. Sounds lovely!

