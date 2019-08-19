Aug 19 2019
By Chatter Master

I Want To See

 

I have a healthy (read: probably phobia) fear of heights.

But I have a healthy (read: healthy) curiosity for beauty and adventure.

Hiking, Explore, Draw

Those legs are literally twitching with fear.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 thoughts on “I Want To See

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 3:08 am

    I hear you, Colleen 🙂
    It is possible to go at adventure without we need the highs too.

  2. ivor20 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 3:24 am

    I think you need a healthier (Read, solid pole) walking stick Colleen…..

