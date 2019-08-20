Aug 20 2019
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Certified Proof

 

Making a mistake does not verify or validate stupidity

It validates humanness.

I am verified, validated, pure human!

Certificate, Human

Says so right there.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Certified Proof

  1. ivor20 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 3:43 am

    Yep, with all of my many mistakes, I’m mostly human, except for those alien bits, i store on my “Itmims Spaceship”.. (Ivor’s Time Machine In Micro Space)

    Like

    Reply
  2. beth says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:21 am

    And I’ve won this honor many times ) . Great post

    Like

    Reply
  3. Sheri Saretsky says:
    August 20, 2019 at 5:02 am

    Another one to print out!

    Like

    Reply
  4. gypsy856 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 7:58 am

    Need this hanging by my desk!!!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Jodi says:
    August 20, 2019 at 8:07 am

    aren’t we all??!! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    August 20, 2019 at 8:47 am

    I joined the club many years ago if I’m not mistaken!

    Like

    Reply
  7. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:36 am

    I feel sure, that mostly of us are members of that club, Colleen 😀

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: