Certified Proof

Making a mistake does not verify or validate stupidity
It validates humanness.
I am verified, validated, pure human!
Says so right there.
Yep, with all of my many mistakes, I’m mostly human, except for those alien bits, i store on my “Itmims Spaceship”.. (Ivor’s Time Machine In Micro Space)
And I’ve won this honor many times ) . Great post
Another one to print out!
Need this hanging by my desk!!!
aren’t we all??!! 🙂
I joined the club many years ago if I’m not mistaken!
I feel sure, that mostly of us are members of that club, Colleen 😀
