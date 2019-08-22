By my soul
They fluttered and flew
Sparking and weaving
Conjugating our energies.
Maybe it was faeries
If you don’t believe in faeries
Maybe it was spirits
If you don’t believe in spirits
Maybe it was the wind.
But my soul
It knows.
©
This is so needed right now! thank you Let’s just say that things one expects to have gone one way, have pretty much gone all over the place since the morning. Soul renewal time…
My soul definitely sees, faeries and spirits……
The faeries! Lovely
Those energies are beautiful, Colleen 🙂
I believe in you, MBC.
beautiful!
The soul always knows. What a fascinating post. Thank you.
I find that souls are pretty good at knowing such things!
curious…. drawing or poetry first? Whichever, absolute loveliness.
