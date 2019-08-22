Aug 22 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

They Fluttered and Flew

 

Fairies, Spirits, Wind

By my soul

They fluttered and flew

Sparking and weaving

Conjugating our energies.

Maybe it was faeries

If you don’t believe in faeries

Maybe it was spirits

If you don’t believe in spirits

Maybe it was the wind.

But my soul

It knows.

Fairies, Spirits, Wind

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

9 thoughts on “They Fluttered and Flew

  1. Eric Saretsky says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:38 am

    This is so needed right now! thank you Let’s just say that things one expects to have gone one way, have pretty much gone all over the place since the morning. Soul renewal time…

  2. ivor20 says:
    August 22, 2019 at 1:08 am

    My soul definitely sees, faeries and spirits……

  3. beth says:
    August 22, 2019 at 5:43 am

    The faeries! Lovely

  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 22, 2019 at 7:21 am

    Those energies are beautiful, Colleen 🙂

  5. markbialczak says:
    August 22, 2019 at 7:40 am

    I believe in you, MBC.

  6. Jodi says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:32 am

    beautiful!

  7. Chuck Lee says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    The soul always knows. What a fascinating post. Thank you.

  8. Peter's pondering says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    I find that souls are pretty good at knowing such things!

  9. gypsy856 says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    curious…. drawing or poetry first? Whichever, absolute loveliness.

