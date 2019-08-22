By my soul They fluttered and flew Sparking and weaving Conjugating our energies. Maybe it was faeries If you don’t believe in faeries Maybe it was spirits If you don’t believe in spirits Maybe it was the wind. But my soul It knows. . . . #poetry #notapoet #wordpress #doodledthoughts #whilehiking #bikecolleenbrown #chattermaster #imathinker #writerforlife