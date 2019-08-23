Aug 23 2019
Chatter Master

Don’t Go

 

Don’t go without

Love in your heart

Peace in your thoughts

Hope in your dreams.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don’t be without.

©

One thought on “Don’t Go

  1. beth says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Ever

