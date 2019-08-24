Favorite What

Aug 24 2019
I don’t consider myself an ‘artist’ with drawing or doodling or sketching.

But I do have fun with it.

And there are some things I can draw

Straight from my heart.

 

  1. beth says:
    August 24, 2019 at 12:38 am

    You are the very definition of an artist

  2. blindzanygirl says:
    August 24, 2019 at 2:02 am

    You are a great artist Colleen. I have always wanted to be able to draw but it evades me!

  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 2:20 am

    Your drawings are always keeping a history, which make them even more an art, Colleen 🙂

