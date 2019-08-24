Favorite What

I don’t consider myself an ‘artist’ with drawing or doodling or sketching.
But I do have fun with it.
And there are some things I can draw
Straight from my heart.
You are the very definition of an artist
You are a great artist Colleen. I have always wanted to be able to draw but it evades me!
Your drawings are always keeping a history, which make them even more an art, Colleen 🙂
