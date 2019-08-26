Isn’t it a blessing
When the world wants nothing from you.
But the world
Gives you what you need.
I will be alone with you and know serenity.
©
Great place, as you chose for your serenity, Colleen 🙂
Yes,.. we receive nature’s beauty wholeheartedly
We so need to reciprocate her more lovingly
Its Time
We’ll miss you,
Mother Earth.
Your splendour,
And imposing style.
From forest canopy’s,
To the desert Nile.
New creations,
Beauty, gone.
We’ll lose you,
Father Time.
Your rhythm,
And stoic guile.
From ancient history,
To the future files.
New millennia,
Awaiting, gone.
Makes me want to head up to Idyllwild for a while. Beautiful!
I am happy to see you find your peace, MBC.
Life is a blessing
on of the greatest!!
