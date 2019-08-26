Aug 26 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Alone With You

 

 

Isn’t it a blessing

When the world wants nothing from you.

But the world

Gives you what you need.

Hike, World, Escape

I will be alone with you and know serenity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

6 thoughts on “Alone With You

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Great place, as you chose for your serenity, Colleen 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 4:19 am

    Yes,.. we receive nature’s beauty wholeheartedly
    We so need to reciprocate her more lovingly
    Its Time

    We’ll miss you,
    Mother Earth.
    Your splendour,
    And imposing style.
    From forest canopy’s,
    To the desert Nile.
    New creations,
    Beauty, gone.

    We’ll lose you,
    Father Time.
    Your rhythm,
    And stoic guile.
    From ancient history,
    To the future files.
    New millennia,
    Awaiting, gone.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Sheri Saretsky says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Makes me want to head up to Idyllwild for a while. Beautiful!

    Like

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    August 26, 2019 at 7:50 am

    I am happy to see you find your peace, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  5. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    August 26, 2019 at 8:16 am

    Life is a blessing

    Like

    Reply
  6. Jodi says:
    August 26, 2019 at 8:24 am

    on of the greatest!!

    Like

    Reply

