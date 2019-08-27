Aug 27 2019
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It’s Really Quite True

 

 

I scream and can’t be heard

I yell and can’t be heard

I talk and can’t be heard

I whisper and can’t be heard

I become silent,

And the world wonders what is wrong.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

9 thoughts on “It’s Really Quite True

  1. ivor20 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Twins…. I understand these words completely…… Yes, when I’m silent people ask what’s wrong…….

    Like

    Reply
  2. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 2:59 am

    It is a paradox Colleen 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  3. utesmile says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:00 am

    Sad but true.

    Like

    Reply
  4. anie says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:01 am

    Words are in closing out sale in these days. They are abused and interpreted at will. Maybe it’s time to communicate with feelings.

    Like

    Reply
  5. beth says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:08 am

    don’t give up. even one voice can be endlessly powerful.

    Like

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    August 27, 2019 at 7:28 am

    Keep your voice, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Jodi says:
    August 27, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Silence is golden – but I love when you talk!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Peter's pondering says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Often, more can be said by silence than be said by a thousand words.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Book Club Mom says:
    August 27, 2019 at 9:06 am

    That’s the irony, isn’t it? I guess we just have to work with the “system.”

    Like

    Reply

