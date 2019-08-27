It’s Really Quite True

I scream and can’t be heard
I yell and can’t be heard
I talk and can’t be heard
I whisper and can’t be heard
I become silent,
And the world wonders what is wrong.
Twins…. I understand these words completely…… Yes, when I’m silent people ask what’s wrong…….
It is a paradox Colleen 🙂
Sad but true.
Words are in closing out sale in these days. They are abused and interpreted at will. Maybe it’s time to communicate with feelings.
don’t give up. even one voice can be endlessly powerful.
Keep your voice, MBC.
Silence is golden – but I love when you talk!
Often, more can be said by silence than be said by a thousand words.
That’s the irony, isn’t it? I guess we just have to work with the “system.”
