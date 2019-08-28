….and I,
I tingle from head to toe
Excited
For no other reason
Then I exist.
Here.
©
A good reason to sing a jingle
Let us all at once intermingle
And dance to the tingle
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you Ivor for your always excellent contribution of wonderful ( for me always new) music !!!
Always my pleasure Anie, I’m glad you enjoy them. ((Hugs))
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
A good reason to sing a jingle
Let us all at once intermingle
And dance to the tingle
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you Ivor for your always excellent contribution of wonderful ( for me always new) music !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always my pleasure Anie, I’m glad you enjoy them. ((Hugs))
LikeLiked by 1 person