Aug 28 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Tingle

 

 

….and I,

I tingle from head to toe

Excited

For no other reason

Then I exist.

Tingles

Here.

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Tingle

  1. ivor20 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 2:23 am

    A good reason to sing a jingle
    Let us all at once intermingle
    And dance to the tingle

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: