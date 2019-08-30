Aug 30 2019
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Child

 

 

When the bravest of us is the child

The rest of us have failed the child.

Super Powers, Child, Childhood, Cape

Super powers for kids should be make-believe and fun.

Not reality.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

4 thoughts on “The Child

  1. ivor20 says:
    August 30, 2019 at 2:36 am

    Yes, my childhood was lots of super fun, and there’s still a lot of child left in me….so Mum said a few years ago……!!

    Like

    Reply
  2. beth says:
    August 30, 2019 at 4:49 am

    Spot on, Colleen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Jodi says:
    August 30, 2019 at 8:35 am

    breaks my heart

    Like

    Reply
  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    August 30, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    I can only agree with you, Colleen.

    Like

    Reply

