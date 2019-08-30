When the bravest of us is the child
The rest of us have failed the child.
Super powers for kids should be make-believe and fun.
Not reality.
©
Yes, my childhood was lots of super fun, and there’s still a lot of child left in me….so Mum said a few years ago……!!
LikeLike
Spot on, Colleen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
breaks my heart
I can only agree with you, Colleen.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Yes, my childhood was lots of super fun, and there’s still a lot of child left in me….so Mum said a few years ago……!!
LikeLike
Spot on, Colleen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
breaks my heart
LikeLike
I can only agree with you, Colleen.
LikeLike